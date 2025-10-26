NIRJULI, 25 Oct: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) launched its Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (WiSTEM) Club here on Saturday.

The event marked a significant milestone in promoting women’s participation, leadership, and innovation in STEM fields.

During the inaugural ceremony, which was attended also by NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S and Dean Prof Sarsing Gao, Mechanical Engineering Department Assistant Professor Dr Sohini Chowdhury, who is also the founder and faculty coordinator of the WiSTEM Club, in her address emphasized that “WiSTEM is not just a club but a movement to foster mentorship, interdisciplinary collaboration, and leadership among young women in STEM.”

She highlighted the club’s mission to build confidence and create opportunities for girls to connect, create, and lead.

The event featured two speakers – IAS officer Pamela Satpathy and Prof Usha Ananthakumar from IIT Bombay – who delivered inspiring talks on leadership, education, and women’s empowerment in science and technology, encouraging students to pursue their goals with determination and vision.

During the ceremony, the winners of various competitions organized under the WiSTEM – drawing, essay writing, and logo design – were felicitated.

Ananya Baishya, Shailja Kaushal, and Ritika Debnath received awards for their outstanding creativity and participation.

The formation of the WiSTEM Club reflects the NERIST’s continued commitment to fostering diversity, inclusion, and excellence in education and research. It aims to create a vibrant platform where women in STEM can exchange ideas, gain mentorship, and lead with purpose, the NERIST stated in a release.