ZIRO, 25 Oct: The standing committee meeting of the chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions (PSCs) was held for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by UPSC member Dinesh Dasa, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman Pradip Lingfa, Bihar PSC Chairman Ravi Manubhai Parmer, Himachal Pradesh PSC Chairman Rameshwar Singh Thakur, Maharashtra PSC Chairman Rajnish Seth, Tamil Nadu PSC Chairman Thiru SK Prabakar, UP PSC Chairman Sanjay Shrinet, and

Telangana PSC Chairman B Venkatesham.

Alok Verma, the chairman of the present Standing Committee of the Chairpersons of the State Public Service Commissions, who is also the chairman of the Haryana PSC, attended the meeting virtually through videoconference.

Lingfa delivered a comprehensive presentation on the functioning, achievements and future roadmap of the APPSC. He emphasized the commission’s initiatives to integrate information technology into its functioning and examination systems to make the process more efficient, transparent and people-friendly.

During the meeting, the members deliberated various issues and challenges in conducting recruitment examinations in a free, fair, and merit-based manner. The chairpersons also shared the best practices adopted by their respective commissions to strengthen transparency, efficiency, and coordination in the recruitment process across the country.

The previous standing committee meeting was held in Chennai in April 2025, where Lingfa had proposed Arunachal as the next venue. The successful hosting of the meeting here marks a historic milestone and underscores the state’s commitment to promoting interstate collaboration and administrative excellence in public service recruitment.

Lingfa was accompanied by APPSC members Koj Tari and Jalash Pertin, Secretary P Priyatarshny, Deputy Secretary Wathai Mossang, and other officials of the commission. (DIPRO)