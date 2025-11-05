GEKU, 4 Nov: An APLA@50 Outreach Connect programme was organised at the Government Model College (GMC) here in Upper Siang district on Tuesday. It was organised as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA).

Speaking on the occasion, GMC Principal Dr Kuku Panyang emphasised the role of higher education institutions in nurturing civic awareness and democratic understanding among the youths, and encouraged the students to see themselves as key stakeholders in Arunachal Pradesh’ development journey.

RGU’s Centre for Distance and Online Education Assistant Professor Dr Saurav Mitra elaborated the objectives of the programme, underlining that the initiative aims to bridge academia with governance by providing students a clearer understanding of the evolution, functioning, and democratic significance of the APLA.

Dr Mitra highlighted the range of competitions launched under the APLA@50 Outreach Connect, designed to foster student engagement through diverse formats such as debates, essay writing and cover designing competitions. He explained that these activities aim to encourage students to explore the democratic process creatively while enhancing their understanding of legislative functions and civic responsibilities.

Representing the APLA, Dedu Poyom spoke about the importance of the APLA@50 milestone, noting that it represents five decades of legislative maturity, democratic resilience and inclusive governance.

Government Model College Basar Principal Dr Jommi Loyi urged the students to uphold their constitutional values and contribute to building an inclusive and progressive Arunachal.

The day’s programme also featured a debate competition, encouraging students to articulate their perspectives on issues of governance, democracy and leadership.