ZIRO, 4 Nov: Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) organised an interactive session on ‘Startup outreach and collaboration opportunities with APIIP’ on Tuesday at the college auditorium here in Lower Subansiri district.

The programme aimed to promote entrepreneurship among students and strengthen collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP).

The resource persons for the session were APIIP Project Head Sutanu Sen, APIIP consultant Manish Mall, and P&I Research Officer Tamo Rilla.

In his address, SCCZ Principal Fr Allwyn Mendozencouraged students to explore innovation-driven career paths and contribute to the state’s emerging startup ecosystem.

The APIIP team conducted a detailed technical session, highlighting various government initiatives, funding opportunities, and incubation facilities available for young entrepreneurs in Arunachal. A lively question-and-answer session followed, during which students sought clarifications on startup procedures and potential collaboration opportunities.

The event concluded on an enthusiastic note, successfully motivating students to engage in entrepreneurial ventures and explore partnerships that can foster innovation and economic growth in the region.