PASIGHAT, 4 Nov: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani encouraged local artisans to take up self-employment ventures in the handicraft sector for economic empowerment, saying that there is immense potential for handicraft products.

The DC, who inaugurated a design and technology development workshop on cane and bamboo crafts here on Tuesday, stressed the importance of developing local products with global quality and identifying market demands and gaps.

Informing that an entrepreneurs’ summit is tentatively scheduled for January in Pasighat, the DC urged budding entrepreneurs and artisans keen to start their business ventures to participate in the event.

The workshop, being organised by the Industries Department under the aegis of the Textiles Ministry, aims to upgrade skills of artisans, promote innovative designers, and align handicraft products with national and international demands.

Industries Assistant Director Anima Gammeng informed that 20 artisans from East Siang district will be imparted skill development training by designer Shanat K Pegu and master craftsperson Pokrim Mitkong during a two-month training programme at the DIC here, to be organised under the comprehensive handicraft cluster development initiative. (DIPRO)