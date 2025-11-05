TAWANG, 4 Nov: The fifth edition of Monduro – the world’s highest enduro race – concluded in a spectacular finale at the Drekhang grassland near the Tawang monastery here in Tawang district on Monday.

The event celebrated the spirit of adventure, endurance, and international camaraderie that defines Monduro.

In men’s elite category, Nirav Shreshta from Nepal won the 1st prize of Rs 1,25,000. Hossein Zanjanian from Iran stood 2nd and bagged Rs 75,000. The 3rd prize of Rs 50,000 was secured by Aaron Kharpuri from Meghalaya.

The special recognition award went to Miho Kikuchi from Japan – the only female rider in this year’s competition. She was awarded Rs 20,000 for her inspiring participation and perseverance.

Dorjee Phuntso and Lobsang Tsewang from Tawang, and Damba Loyi from Aalo were awareded Rs 5,000 each in recognition of their exceptional performances as local riders.

During the two-day event, held from on 2-3 November, 25 riders from India and abroad braved the world’s most demanding high-altitude trails, reaching elevations of up to 4,400 metres under the eco-conscious theme ‘Monduro Goes Green’.

Tawang Tourism Information Officer Tenzin Tsamchoe was present during the grand closing and prize distribution ceremony.

Tawang Cycling Association president Sangey Tsering expressed gratitude to all the sponsors, collaborators, officials, volunteers, and riders for their unwavering support.

He commended the collective effort that has positioned Tawang as a rising global hub for adventure sports and ecotourism. (DIPRO)