PASIGHAT, 4 Nov: A three-day training programme for enumerators and supervisors for the ‘pre-test house-listing operation’ for Wards 4 and 7 of the Pasighat Municipal Council under Census 2027 began here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, Census Charge Officer Manjuli Komut emphasised the importance of conducting accurate population census for development planning and policymaking.

The pre-test house-listing operation will be conducted from 10 to 30 November.

Census Operations Deputy Director Utpal Sharma impressed upon the trainees that the census 2027 will be special in the sense that it will be conducted purely in the digital mode. Data collection from the field will be done with the help of specially designed mobile apps. The entire census process will be managed and monitored by the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) portal, he said, adding that an option for the public will be available to record their details by themselves with the help of the self-enumeration portal, which is open from 1-7 November.

Residents of the areas concerned can opt for self-enumeration during this period, and it will be finalised by the respective enumerator from 10-30 November.

ADES Kasep Tayom is looking after all the activities,including identification and appointment of enumerators and supervisors for conducting the field work. (DIPRO)