ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: The Women & Child Development (WCD) Department, in collaboration with the Central Adoption Resource Authority, New Delhi, organised an awareness meet for adoptive and prospective adoptive parents on legal adoption, as part of the National Adoption Awareness Month, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul emphasised that awareness programmes on adoption should focus on addressing the emotional needs of adopted children and the crucial role of parents in ensuring their wellbeing.

“Adopted children require special care, love and understanding as they grow up. When they come to know of their adoption, many questions about their parents, identity, and belonging may arise. It is important that adoptive parents provide a nurturing environment where children feel loved, accepted and secure,” the minister said.

She applauded all the adoptive parents for adopting, saying that those who do so are “truly fortunate as they are blessed to give a new home and a family filled with love.”

WCD Joint Secretary Sangeeta Yirang highlighted the purpose and significance of observing the National Adoption Month.

“This event aims to celebrate parents who have embraced adoption, encourage prospective parents to come forward, and raise awareness about adopting children with special needs,” Yirang said, adding that adoption is not just about giving a home; it is about giving hope, inclusion, and dignity to every child, especially those who need extra care and understanding.

WCD Director Chadan Tangjang highlighted this years’ theme, ‘Adoption of children having special needs’, which emphasises the need to build awareness, sensitivity, and acceptance among prospective adoptive parents and the public towards adopting children with special needs, ensuring that they too find care, protection, and a sense of belonging within a family environment.

She also mentioned that adoption in India is governed by the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the Adoption Regulations, 2022, which aim to safeguard the rights of children and uphold their best interests.

Representative from CCIs, DCPUs, SAAs and the Oju Welfare Association, besides APSCPCR members and adoptive and prospective adoptive parents attended the meeting.