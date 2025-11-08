[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, 7 Nov: The 8th edition of the Namdapha Butterfly Festival will be held amid the breathtaking natural beauty of Khachang village, 7 km from here in Changlang district from 26-28 November.

More than just an event, the festival has become a celebration of nature, community, and conservation – a movement that embodies joy, resilience, and shared stewardship.

The Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve has extended invitation to nature lovers, researchers, and visitors across the country to witness the mesmerising world of butterflies, the cultural vibrancy of the local Singpho and Tangsa communities, and the spirit of environmental harmony.

Every year, the festival draws numerous butterfly experts and enthusiasts from various states. The event often leads to the discovery and documentation of new butterfly species, adding to the park’s ecological significance.

Students from both government and private schools in and around Miao township participate annually with great enthusiasm, fostering early awareness about biodiversity and conservation.

Local youth organisation, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung, plays a crucial role in organising the festival every year, reflecting strong community involvement and ownership.

With the growing interest and consistent success of previous editions, this year’s festival is expected to once again create a vibrant confluence of science, culture, and conservation, elebrating the fluttering jewels of Namdapha and the people who protect them.