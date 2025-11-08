ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: ‘Addovedi 2025’ – the annual technical festival of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Arunachal Pradesh – is being held at its Jote campus on 7 and 8 November, according to an NIT release.

To accommodate the wide range of events, the inaugural ceremony was held on 6 November.

The event celebrates innovation, creativity, and technological excellence, bringing together brilliant minds from various institutions to showcase their talents and ideas.

“Addovedi is not just a fest; it is a platform that nurtures innovation, teamwork, and leadership among our students. It reflects the institute’s vision of empowering youths with skills, creativity, and confidence to meet the challenges of the future,” the institute’s Director Prof Mohan V Aware said during the inauguration.

Addovedi 2025 promises an exhilarating lineup of activities, including technical workshops, hackathons, ideathons, robotics expos, project exhibitions, coding challenges, quizzes, and fun tech games. Major attractions include rocket aviation, hydraulic arm, minimalist circuit challenge, circuit debugging, bridge making, science exhibition, robo-war, RC racing, maze follower, and Code2Game, besides contests like Valorant, BGMI, and MLBB.

Special sessions by distinguished speakers and a musical performance by the Music Club on day 2 will add to the fest’s vibrancy.