LONGDING, 7 Nov: Agriculture and Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu urged the officials of the departments concerned in Longding district to ensure on-time completion of important developmental projects for the district’s overall progress and the welfare of its residents.

Chairing a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting here on Thursday, Wangsu gave emphasis on the physical presence of officers at work sites to ensure strict conformity with project specifications and quality standards.

Stressing the need for effective implementation of Atmanirbhar programmes in the agriculture and allied sectors, the minister called for accurate identification of genuine beneficiaries for the success of self-reliance programmes.

He said that officers with technical expertise must play a proactive role in selecting progressive farmers and self-help groups (SHGs).

Heads of departments were directed to conduct regular field visits, engage with ArSRLM teams, and interact directly with farmers to identify eligible participants.

Wangsu also instructed line departments to ensure that all beneficiaries are properly enrolled under central and state insurance schemes and social assistance programmes.

The meeting also emphasised the identification and development of tourist hotspots in Longding district to harness its tourism potential and promote local economic opportunities.

Wangsu took note of challenges, including shortage of manpower and inadequate infrastructure faced by various departments, during the meeting.

“Petty but persistent issues such as lack of proper recordkeeping, inadequate inter-departmental coordination, and unclear role specifications that were causing project delays were resolved by the chairman of the meeting through in-house consultation and clear directives,” the minister’s PR cell stated in a release.

Expressing serious concern over land disputes hampering development projects, Deputy Commissioner Kunal Yadav urged the executing agencies to strengthen coordination with administrative officers.

He emphasised the need for consultative meetings with all stakeholders to expeditiously resolve land-related bottlenecks that continue to delay crucial infrastructure projects.

The DC also directed officers of the executing agencies and utilising departments to maintain frequent consultations, ensuring that completed infrastructure does not remain under utilised or dormant after construction.

Later, Wangsu inspected several ongoing construction projects in Tewai, personally reviewing progress and ensuring that developmental works meet quality benchmarks and timelines, the release said.