ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik said that the Ashtalakshmi Darshan initiative promotes cultural understanding and mutual respect and also nurtures youth ambassadors who carry with them the values of unity, diversity, and national harmony.

Interacting with a group of students from Goa and Uttarakhand at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, the governor commended the vision behind the programme, describing Ashtalakshmi Darshan as a far-sighted initiative that brings together the youths of the Northeastern region and the rest of India.

The students are visiting the state as part of Ashtalakshmi Darshan, a youth exchange programme designed to deepen national integration and strengthen bonds between young people from different regions of the country.

Advising the students on their responsibilities as future leaders, the governor said that every young person must strive to be an ideal citizen, educated, disciplined, motivated, and rooted in strong moral values.

He encouraged them to stay well-informed, uphold self-discipline, and adopt a selfless approach in life. “Taking pride in one’s cultural heritage, knowing one’s traditions, and nurturing deep love for the nation are qualities that build character and strengthen leadership,” he said.

He also highlighted the remarkable development taking place in Arunachal Pradesh, the widespread use of Hindi as a connecting language, the state’s growing excellence in sports, and the deep respect for nature that shapes the local way of life.

Adding colour and warmth to the programme, the Goa team presented Gomantak Sanskruti, while the Uttarakhand students showcased the rich folk traditions of the Kumaon and Garhwal regions.

Host Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) team presented a vibrant diversity dance, portraying the beautiful cultural vibrancy of the many tribes of Arunachal.

The programme is being organised by the North Eastern Council, Shillong, under the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Ministry.

The first edition of the Ashtalakshmi Darshan initiative is being hosted by RGU, Rono Hills, from 1 November to 14 November.

Cultural exchange event under Ashtalakshmi Darshan held

Earlier, the Art & Culture Department, along with host institute RGU, guided by its Registrar Dr NTRikam, organised a cultural exchange event as part of the Ashtalakshmi Dharshan initiative to promote and celebrate cultural exchange programmes between various states of mainland India and the eight Northeastern states, on Thursday.

The event was attended by 44 students from Goa and Uttarakhand, along with other delegates.

The cultural meet featured audiovisual presentation from various tribes of Arunachal, including presentations by folk artiste John Paleng, folk fusion artiste Toba Angu, artiste Hage Rinya, singer-composer Rode Karcho, choreographer Joram Rinya,and artiste Khawchat Pansang, who enlightened the guests by explaining the meaning and significance of tribal art forms, which was subsequently reciprocated by performances by Goa’s and Uttarakhand’s students.

The event was attended by Art & Culture Secretary M Riba, Art & Culture Director Ibom Tao, Joint Director S Mam, DACOs (HQ) Oshon Borang and Taba Yashika, Ashtalakshmi Darshan nodal officer Dr Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, Asthalaxmi Darshan coordinator Moyir Riba Gamlin, Dr Deepak Singh from Uttarakhand, Dr Arun Chaturvedi, Subhasini alias Gitali Santosh Kudnekar and Sujan Shankar Sawant from Goa.

The newly recruited DACO & AACO of the APPSCCE 2024 batch also participated in the programme as part of their induction training. (With input from Raj Bhavan)