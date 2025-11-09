JOLLANG, 8 Nov: The College Week celebration of the Don Bosco College (DBC) here, titled Festorama 2025, concluded on Saturday.

Addressing the valedictory function, which was attended also by Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte and Fr Joseph Pampackal from Dimapur, DBC Principal Fr Jose George apprised the guests of the proceedings of the College Week. He informed that the event was organised mainly by students led by DBC Students’ Council president Mindo Taipodia and general secretary Christina Daimari. He commended the students for the successful completion of the College Week.

Pongte in his address told the students that they could make careers out of the sports, literary and cultural activities they participated in. He advised the students to make use of the opportunities provided by the college “through various clubs, cells and movements.”

Towards the end of his speech, he advised the students to “come together and make the viksit Bharat dream come true.”

Fr Pampackal in his speech asked the students to aim higher and build a better society. He told the students to remember the spirit of sacrifice, discipline, teamwork and creativity that they learnt and displayed during the College Week.

He commended the 38 rank holders of the university examination, but reminded everyone that the higher one climbs, the greater the responsibility becomes. In the end he asked all the stakeholders of the college to sustain the momentum.

Red House was adjudged the champions of Festorama 2025, followed by Yellow House in the 2nd position & Blue House in the 3rd position. The best captain (male) award was given to Lobsang Lama of Yellow House and the best captain (female) award was given to Yumlam Kakang of Red House. Blue House was adjudged the ‘best disciplined house’.