[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 8 Nov: The 3rd winter advanced karate training camp began at the Chiku Honbu Karate-Do dojo here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The camp, organised by the East Siang District Karate-Do Association in collaboration with the Ajay Karate-Do Academy, aims to provide advanced training to young karatekas in both kata and kumite to improve their skills, discipline, and competitive techniques.

Addressing the young karatekas, local MLA Tapi Darang encouraged them to stay focused and dedicated, saying that karate not only builds strength but also teaches discipline and respect.

The organisers highlighted the importance of such camps in promoting martial arts among the youths.

The training camp will continue for several days.

Young karatekas from different parts of the state are attending the camp.