ITANAGAR, 8 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik interacted with the members of the Press Gallery Advisory Committee (PGAC) of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The governor dwelt on Arunachal Pradesh’ journey from the pre-independence period to the present day, reflecting on how the state has transformed from a remote frontier region into a rapidly progressing part of the nation.

He said that the past decade in particular has brought accelerated development, marked by the construction of extensive road networks and the expansion of 4G internet connectivity. These advances, he said, have strengthened mobility, improved communication, and expanded access to essential services for communities across the state.

The governor also highlighted Arunachal’s immense economic potential, especially in hydropower, tourism, and horticulture, and its rich natural resources. “With these strengths,” he said, “the state is well-positioned to contribute significantly to regional and national growth.”

The governor spoke about Hindi as an important connective language that enables communication and understanding among the state’s many tribes and communities.

He said that Arunachal celebrates its vast cultural and ethnic diversity while also acknowledging the ongoing demographic changes and the role of indigenous movements in preserving identity, tradition, and social harmony.

Reflecting on constitutional responsibilities, the governor shared how the role of a governor has evolved over time to complement development activities in the state.

He said that this shift allows the governor’s office to work more closely with institutions, communities, and youths to support the state’s overall progress. (Raj Bhavan)