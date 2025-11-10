KAMBA, 9 Nov: Around 500 people participated in a 13-km ‘Walk for unity’ event, from the Kamba general ground to the Keak Government Upper Primary School ground in Kamba administrative circle of West Siang district on Sunday.

The event was organised by the Kamba administration in support of the Kamba Banggo Sports Association, under the nationwide celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of the first home minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

State Council for IT & e-Governance (SCITeG) Chairman Nyamar Karbak, senior citizens, government officials, public leaders, GBs, PRI members, representatives of NGOs, NSS and NCC cadets of Government Higher Secondary School, Kamba and DPG College, Kamki and students of Kamki DIET took part in the event, which was sponsored by the IT Department of the state government.

Kamba ADC Tamo Riba encouraged all participants to promote unity and integrity.

Throughout the unity walk, the participants spread the message of unity in diversity, preference for Indian products and tourist sites, and promotion of local artisans, weavers and farmers. They also appealed to the people to keep their surroundingsneat and clean. The participants also took a pledge to abide by the Indian laws, and not to discriminate against anyone based on religion, caste, creed or gender.