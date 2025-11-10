TAJGI, 9 Nov: The Keyi Panyor District Disaster Management Authority concluded a three-day basic disaster response training at Tajgi village in Param Putu circle on Saturday.

A total of 30 volunteers registered for the programme, out of which 15 participants completed the full three-day course. Certificates, along with first-aid kits, raincoats, and emergency torches were distributed to all the successful trainees.

The training covered vital skills such as disaster preparedness and community response; search and rescue techniques; fire safety and forest fire management; basic first aid; BLS & CPR; and water rescue and emergency handling. (DIPR)