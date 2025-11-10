DNGC College week celebration

ITANAGAR, 9 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the government will provide 100 percent scholarship for APST youths gaining admission in all undergraduate courses in IITs, and 75 percent scholarship for obtaining commercial pilot licence, for up to 10 aspiring youths every year.

Similarly, 10 youths will be supported in obtaining training and certification for merchant navy courses every year, he said. Khandu further informed that 100 percent scholarships will be provided to APST youthssecuring admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the top 150 global universities of QS ranking.

The chief minister made the announcement during the opening ceremony of the annual College Week celebration of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Sunday.

Declaring the College Week open, the chief minister lauded the college for its remarkable contribution to higher education over the last 46 years, and for shaping the lives and careers of countless Arunachalis who today serve the state and the nation with distinction.

Established in 1979 and renamed in 2001 in memory of late Dera Natung, one of Arunachal Pradesh’ most visionary education ministers, the college continues to carry forward his legacy of ‘learning, enlightenment, and empowerment’.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the college’s inclusive approach, noting that girls’ enrolment stands at 51.33 percent, slightly higher than that of boys, and that 91 percent of enrolled students are APSTs – a clear indication of the institution’s role in empowering indigenous youths.

Highlighting the college’s adoption of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Khandu commended DNGC for being among the first to implement the four-year undergraduate programme introduced by Rajiv Gandhi University. From the next academic session, the college will operate four semesters simultaneously, allowing students to pursue a four-year UG degree with honours or four-year UG degree with research. This reform, he noted, will enable students to progress directly to PhD programmes, an opportunity previously unavailable at the undergraduate level.

Recognising the growing needs of the college, Khandu announced that several major infrastructure projects are in progress, including a new administrative block, a 300-bedded boys’ hostel, a 100-bedded girls’ hostel, a pre-fabricated badminton court-cum-judo-karate hall, and a Siddharth community hall with a seating capacity of 1,200 persons.

“Once completed, these facilities will significantly enhance the college’s academic environment and overall learning experience,” he said.

To a demand for compound wall for the college, Khandu assured to provide sanction for the same in the immediate future.

Informing that the government has approved two more departments for the college – sociology and mass communication – in addition to the 14 existing departments, the chief minister said that classrooms will be constructed immediately, so that the new departments could function from the next academic session.

Acknowledging that DNGC is under immense pressure,catering to students beyond its capacity, Khandu reiterated the need to have one more college in the state capital region. He directed the local legislator and the deputy commissioner to start looking for a suitable site,so that establishment of the new college can begin as soon as possible.

Khandu also cited various flagship initiatives, such as the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana, Atmanirbhar Arunachal, Chief Minister’s Paryatan Vikas Yojana, Chief Minister’s Vidya Scheme, and the Chief Minister’s Talent Hunt and Youth Engagement Programmes, stating that these programmes are designed to equip youths with skills, confidence, and opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

“We have adopted the State Youth Policy 2025 this August, which is a comprehensive policy setting out nine youth development goals, including quality education, employment, entrepreneurship, skills, sports, culture and civic engagement,” he added.

Calling upon the students to be the torchbearers of a new Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu urged them to take pride in the state’s rich tribal heritage, uphold values of unity and respect, and stand firm against drug abuse, corruption, and gender discrimination.

Encouraging students to actively participate in all activities of the College Week, he said such events help nurture leadership, creativity, teamwork, and cultural understanding among youths.

The chief minister commended the dedication of the college’s faculty members led by Principal Dr MQ Khan, and praised the institution’s commitment to fostering a culture of research, innovation, and critical thinking among students.

The chief minister also released the college’s annual magazine, Alokarun.

MLA Techi Kaso encouraged the students to maintain a healthy balance between academics and co-curricular activities. He also emphasised the importance of discipline, peace, and harmony, urging students never to resort to violence but to cultivate mutual respect and understanding He reminded them to value the sacrifices made by their families and strive for success both academically and personally, making their time in college meaningful and fulfilling.

DNGC Principal Dr Khan expressed gratitude to the chief minister and the MLA for their support in developing the college, including funding for the administrative block.

The theme for this year’s college week was ‘Water is life; be wise – every drop is a price’, highlighting the importance of water conservation.

During the opening ceremony, a folk song and a mega dance was performed by 210 students, representing the different tribes of Arunachal.

The opening ceremony of the event, renamed as Josh-E-Carnival this year, was attended also by ICR DC Toko Babu, former education minister-cum-APBRDA Chairman Tatar Kipa, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Ratan Ania, IMC Corporator Techi Mema, DNGC Alumni Association president Techi Nera, and AAPSU finance secretary Byabang Hapo. (CM’s PR Cell)