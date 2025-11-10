[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 9 Nov: Excitement is running high among the Singpho community as the construction of the Manau Shadung – the towering ceremonial pillars that symbolise their unity, heritage, and spiritual strength – here in Changlang district is nearing completion.

With each passing day, the rhythmic clinks of hammers and chisels echo not just construction but anticipation as the community readies itself for the grand celebration of the 42nd Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi (SYMP) in February 2026.

Once complete, the Manau Shadung will be the largest and the tallest of its kind in India, surpassing those already standing proudly in Bordumsa and Innao in Changlang district, Namsai and Namgo in Namsai district, and Inthem in Tinsukia district of Assam. This ambitious structure, representing a dream long nurtured by generations, is now finally taking shape on the sacred soil where the very first SYMP was celebrated four decades ago.

According to Shapawng Yawng Manau Wang Construction Committee general secretary Pinna Kitnal Singpho, work is progressing in full swing and is expected to be completed by January 2026. “Our goal is to dedicate the Manau Shadung before the 42nd SYMP, so that the celebration unfolds under the shade of our permanent and proud cultural monument,” she said, her voice brimming with emotion and hope.

The Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, the ethno-cultural festival of the Singpho community, traces its origin to 1985, when it was first celebrated in Miao to honour their revered forefather Shapawng Yawng. However, despite the community’s devotion, a permanent Manau Shadung could not be established in Miao due to various constraints over the decades.

Now, after 40 years, history is coming full circle. The ongoing construction stands as a living testament to the perseverance and collective spirit of the Singphos. For the community spread across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and even abroad, this is not just another structure – it is the revival of a dream and the reaffirmation of identity.

Every year, from 12 to 16 February, the Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi transforms its host venue into a vibrant sea of colour, song, and dance. Singphos from every corner of Arunachal and Assam – young and old, men and women – leave behind their daily pursuits to join in unity, adorned in resplendent traditional attire.

The festival has grown over the years into one of India’s most spectacular and culturally rich celebrations, drawing visitors, researchers, electronic, print media houses and well-wishers from far and wide. What makes it truly unique, however, is its international flavour: Singpho brethren from Myanmar, China, Thailand, Japan, and even the USA travel to India to join in the festivities, turning the Manau Poi into a celebration of cultural exchange, cross-border kinship and shared heritage.

The underlying spirit of the Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi goes far beyond merriment. It embodies the Singpho philosophy of gratitude, harmony, and unity. The festival is not merely a tribute to their ancestor but a living reminder to preserve their traditions, language, and customs amid a rapidly modernising world.

Since the inception of the SYMP, the Singpho community has witnessed significant strides in population, education, economic progress, and social cohesion. The annual gathering serves as both a cultural anchor and a platform for fostering understanding with other tribes and communities across Northeast India.

To ensure the success of the 42nd Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, the people of the Miao administrative subdivision are pooling their resources – financially, physically, and emotionally. Every helping hand counts, from elders contributing wisdom and funds to youths volunteering their time and labour at the construction site.

The festival organising committee, headed by ex-MLA and N’Khumsang chief KG Singpho, is expected to soon visit Itanagar to formally invite Chief Minister Pema Khandu to grace the event as the chief guest. Invitations will also be extended to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, other ministers, and departmental heads.

If all goes as planned, February 2026 will not just mark the 42nd edition of the Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi – it will mark the dawn of a new cultural landmark, where the tallest Manau Shadung will stand as a proud symbol of the Singphos’ indomitable spirit, echoing across generations to come.