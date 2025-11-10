[ Pisi Zauing ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Nov: In recognition of her dedication and growing influence within the party, state BJP general secretary Junty Singpho has been inducted as a State Core Committee member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arunachal Pradesh.

The announcement marks a proud moment not only for the BJP’s women leadership in the state but also for the Singpho community, as Junty Singpho continues to rise as a prominent and dynamic political figure from the eastern belt of Arunachal Pradesh.

Following her induction, Junty Singpho expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for the trust and confidence reposed in her leadership.

She also extended gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, state party in-charge Ashok Singhal, and state BJP president Kaling Moyong for their continuous guidance, encouragement, and faith in her commitment to the party’s vision.

“I am deeply humbled by this opportunity and will strive to serve the party and the people of Arunachal with greater sincerity and dedication,” she said, reaffirming her pledge to strengthen the BJP’s organisational fabric at the grassroots level.

Daughter of ex-MLA and N’khumsang chief KG Singpho, Junty Singpho inherits a rich legacy of community service and leadership. Over the years, she has carved out her own identity as a determined and people-oriented leader, admired for her humility, discipline, and organisational acumen.

Her consistent efforts have been instrumental in keeping the BJP’s base strong and united across Changlang district and other parts of Arunachal. Known for her accessibility and inclusive approach, she has earned the respect of both party workers and the general public.

Beyond her political responsibilities, Junty Singpho is also a passionate social worker, actively engaging the youths in various community-oriented initiatives. Her efforts to encourage young people towardseducation, skill development, and positive social contribution have made her a familiar and respected face, especially among the younger generation of the Singpho community.

Her growing influence is a reflection of how women leaders in Arunachal are increasingly playing decisive roles in shaping both political and social narratives of the region.

Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung president Gamseng Singpho congratulated Junty Singpho on her induction, describing it as a “moment of pride and inspiration for the entire Singpho community.” He expressed confidence that she would continue to rise to greater heights in the days to come, contributing positively to both the party and the society.

As Junty Singpho steps into this new and crucial role within the BJP’s State Core Committee, her journey stands as a testament to the power of perseverance, service, and faith – qualities that continue to inspire many across Arunachal.