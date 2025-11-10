PASIGHAT, 9 Nov: Education Minister PD Sona stressed the importance of holistic education beyond classroom teachings for the overall development of students.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the annual college day event, themed ‘Hill Top Radiance’, of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Sunday, the education minister emphasised the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 for holistic development of students and channelising their potentials in the right direction.

He lauded the JNC for taking forward higher education, nurturing thousands of students from different corners of the state since its establishment, “embodying the true spirit of pan-Arunachal.”

Sona exhorted the students representing their respective houses, named after lofty peaks of Arunachal Pradesh – Lohitang, Kamdi, Kangto and Dapha – to display the spirit of bonhomie, unity, team spirit, and discipline.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the JNCSU, seeking construction of a boundary wall, college welcome gate, drainage system at the college’s football ground, etc, the minister asked for submission of project proposals and estimates for consideration.

Sona, along with Transport Minister Ojing Tasing lit the ‘Olympic torch’.

Tasing, an alumnus of the college, said that he wasdelighted to see students of the college excelling in various fields, and called for “innovation and a futuristic outlook” in their academic pursuits. Highlighting the college’s immense contribution to human resource development, Tasing urged the students to carry forward the legacy. He assured of all possible support for easing the transportation issues faced by the students, on being apprised of it by JNCSU general secretary Yapung Hemi.

Earlier, JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh highlighted the college’s journey and development since its establishment in 1964. Currently, the college has 78 faculty members imparting education to around 5,000 students across 14 undergraduate departments in arts, science and commerce and four postgraduate departments, Dr Taloh said. He also highlighted the contribution of faculty members of the college in academic excellence, research, publications and community service.

MLAs Ninong Ering and Tapi Darang, ADC (HQ) Pebika Lego, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, Vice-Principal Dr Leki Sitang, JNC Alumni Association president Anning Borang, and public leaders attended the inaugural ceremony. (DIPRO)