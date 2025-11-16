TAWANG, 15 Nov: A two-day regional workshop on SNA-SPARSH and strengthening of financial management system under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) for the states of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, organised by the RWD in collaboration with the union Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), concluded here on Saturday.

“The SNA-SPARSH system is a significant reform of the Government of India and it is a shift from multiple bank accounts and fragmented fund management to a unified and transparent management mechanism. Through this reform we are moving towards real-time tracking of fund releases and expenditure, ensuring that every rupee reaches its intended purpose efficiently,” said RWD Secretary PN Thungon in his inaugural speech.

The workshop was aligned with the government’s vision of Digital India and minimum government and maximum governance, he added.

Deliberations on enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accountability of financial processes under the PMGSY through improved understanding and implementation of the single nodal agency (SNA) system on the SPARSH platform were held during the workshop.

Resource persons from MoRD – F&A Director KM Singh, IFD Director Shailesh Kumar, F&A Deputy Director Sunil Kr Gupta, and F&A Assistant Director Rajneesh – explained various practical financial issues for smooth operation of this new accounting system. They also inspected the ongoing VVP road projects in Tawang district.

Over the two days, experts delivered lectures on fund flow mechanisms, financial reporting, system integration, best practices, and capacity building for field and finance functionaries.

The initiative sought to strengthen financial discipline and streamline project execution under the PMGSY and the VVP across the Northeastern region.The workshop also provided a platform for participating states to share experiences, discuss challenges, and explore collaborative solutions to improve rural road infrastructure with proper financial management.

PMGSY Chief Engineer N Rigia and technical adviser to CM KC Dhimole also participated in the workshop and deliberated on adopting appropriate procedures for smooth operation of SNA-SPARSH under the PMGSY and the VVP.