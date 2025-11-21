ITANAGAR, 20 Nov: In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Techi Ngangu Gerchi, Kabak Mallam and Bialok Ragit have been selected to represent India at the World Senior and Master Kickboxing Championships 2025, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from 21 to 30 November.

The trio earned their spots on the national squad after an impressive run at national-level selection events, showcasing outstanding skill, discipline and athletic excellence. Their selection marks another milestone for the state, which has rapidly become a strong contributor to India’s combat sports talent pool.

Speaking on the achievement, Gopal Moran, technical director of the Kickboxing Association of Arunachal, expressed immense pride and extended best wishes to the athletes.

He also appealed to the state government and the sports authority to support and encourage the athletes in preparing for the prestigious global event.

The World Senior and Master Kickboxing Championships will bring together elite competitors from across the globe, making it one of the sport’s most competitive platforms. The participation of these three athletes from Arunachal is expected to boost the state’s recognition in international kickboxing.