[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAMSAI, 20 Nov: In a surprising move, the BJP has named former MLA Jummum Ete Deori as its candidate for zilla parishad member (ZPM) from Lower Lekang in the Lekang Assembly constituency in Namsai district.

Deori was the BJP MLA from Lekang from 2019 to 2024. However, she was not given a ticket in 2024 and did not contest the election.

The BJP has also named Chow Sujana Namchoom as its candidate from the 4 Namsai zilla parishad constituency. Namchoom had contested the 2024 Assembly election from Lekang on a BJP ticket and lost to Likha Soni of the NCP (Ajit Pawar).

The decision to field heavyweight leaders in the panchayat election has surprised many in the district. “Both are seasoned politicians, and seeing them contest ZPM elections is strange. Most probably they have been assured of the zilla parishad chairperson (ZPC) post of Namsai district. But if they lose, it will severely dent their respective political careers,” said a resident of Namsai.

Meanwhile, BJP sources have termed the move a routine affair. “We lost the election in Lekang, and by nominating a former MLA as a ZPM candidate, we are trying to regain our lost ground in the Lekang Assembly constituency.

“Similarly, in the Namsai Assembly constituency, we want to further strengthen the party by nominating a leader like Chow Sujana Namchoom. These are routine party decisions intended to strengthen the BJP in Namsai district,” said a BJP leader who did not wish to be named.

The panchayat and municipal elections will be held simultaneously on 15 December. Scrutiny of papers will take place on 26 November, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is 29 November. Counting of votes is scheduled for 20 December.

A total of 8.3 lakh voters across the state are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls.