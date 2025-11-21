ITANAGAR, 20 Nov: The 7th edition of the much-anticipated Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF), themed, ‘Building bridges through literature’, began with a spectacular inaugural session at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here on Thursday evening.

The three-day event promises to be a vibrant confluence of regional, national and international literary voices.

Organised by the Information & Public Relations (IPR) Department, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), this annual premier literary event of the state brings together renowned authors, writers, poets, translators, storytellers, scholars, artists and readers from across the country and abroad, besides the state’s aspiring writers, thus providing a platform to participants from diverse literary traditions, reflecting the ALF’s commitment to promoting the rich literary landscape of Arunachal Pradesh while fostering dialogue between cultures and disciplines.

Inaugurating the festival, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta underscored the timeless significance of literature in shaping society, preserving identity and keeping cultural memory alive. Calling the festival “a celebration of imagination, creativity and the enduring power of words,” he thanked the IPR Department and the APLS for uniting the literary community.

He praised the rise of young and first-time writers, especially students and women, for bringing fresh perspectives.

Reflecting on the deeper value of literature, he stated that a society’s identity is shaped not only by economic or infrastructural progress but by “the strength of its ideas and the stories it tells about itself.” He emphasised that literature serves as a mirror of collective consciousness, preserving the past, interpreting the present, and inspiring the future.

Speaking on the state’s rich cultural tapestry, he highlighted its ancient oral traditions, folksongs, myths, and legends that long predate the written word. He expressed optimism over the emergence of young writers and poets across the state who are bringing new energy and perspectives while carrying forward ancestral narratives.

Gupta further acknowledged the evolving mediums of expression, from traditional print to digital platforms, and stressed the need to embrace both continuity and innovation.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to preserving linguistic and cultural diversity, he highlighted the ongoing efforts to document indigenous oral traditions, support local authors, and strengthen reading habits among students. The CS also stressed on making libraries in schools and universities vibrant hubs of literary exchange and creative exploration.

Festival adviser and Padma Shri awardee Mamang Dai spoke on the festival’s growth and its deepening stature over the years. She stressed the importance of literature in providing solace and perspective, saying, “In the time of crisis, literature comes to the rescue.”

Earlier, festival nodal officer Higio Zarngam highlighted the festival’s “renewed digital commitment after a six-year hiatus,” noting that “this outreach is crucial to take the literary exchange beyond these four walls,” and adding that “literature belongs to everyone.”

Besides a host of literary luminaries, the event was attended also by commissioner to chief minister Sonam Chombay, Planning Commissioner Ankur Garg, Industry & Skill Development Secretary Bullo Mamu, IPR Secretary Nyali Ete, and members of the APLS.

Other highlights of the inaugural session included lighting of the ceremonial lamp; screening of the ALF promo video; releasing of books on Tagin proverbs by Lardik Kare and Himbitach: Tale of a Transcended Beauty by Lopa Rebi Kojum and illustrated by Tomar Tomsai Nayam; presentation of folkdance by IPR staff and Chombay discussing his book In Between the Blurry Lines in the ‘In conversation with the author’ session moderated by senior journalist Ranju Dodum.

The three-day event will feature multiple sessions spread across three halls – Namdapha, Pakke and Children’s Corner. The programme includes author conversations, poetry readings, prose sessions, panel discussions, workshops, storytelling performances, children’s activities and theme-based talks.

International guest Mami Yamada, a renowned author from Japan, who has written over 20 books in Japanese, including several bestsellers, is joining the festival, while the 2023 recipient of the SAARC Literature Award and author of several books, including Children’s books, Kunzang Choden from Bhutan is participating in this edition of the ALF. Maria Gil Burman, director of Instituto Cervantes, Spanish Cultural Centre, Embassy of Spain, will be delivering a presentation on ‘The role of Instituto Cervantes in promoting Hispanic literature in India’.(DIPR)