ITANAGAR, 20 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday hailed the Students’ Experience in Interstate Living (SEIL) initiative as a wonderful platform for national integration, noting that the decades-old programme continues to play a transformative role in shaping young minds and strengthening emotional bonds across India.

Khandu recalled the origins of the initiative, launched by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the mid-1960s, and paid heartfelt tribute to PB Acharya, former governor of Arunachal Pradesh, for his influential contribution to its growth in the state.

“We fondly remember late Shri PB Acharya Ji, former governor, whose early efforts and guidance greatly strengthened SEIL activities in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said in a post on X, highlighting Acharya’s lasting legacy in promoting cultural exchange and national unity.

Emphasising the enduring relevance of the SEIL, the chief minister said interstate exchange programmes deepen mutual understanding and foster lifelong friendships among students.

“Such exchanges enrich young minds, build lifelong bonds, and reaffirm the unity that defines our nation,” he said.

“Wishing all SEIL participants the very best for their journey ahead,” he said, reiterating the state government’s support for initiatives that nurture youth engagement, cultural immersion, and the spirit of national integration.

The SEIL programme annually brings students from across India to interact, live, and learn in diverse cultural settings, with Arunachal being one of its most significant destinations over the years. (PTI)