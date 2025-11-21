ITANAGAR, 20 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu gave assurance that the state government would provide comprehensive support for the revitalisation of the cooperative movement.

Addressing the valedictory function of the golden jubilee celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU) here on Thursday, the CM announced that the state government would work closely with the APSCU to implement key reforms and infrastructure development.

Khandu highlighted the remarkable journey of the APSCU, originating in 1969 during the NEFA era and evolving today into a network of 1,449 cooperative societies with over 2.2 lakh members engaged across agriculture, handloom, dairy and artisanal sectors and other rural enterprises. He acknowledged the vital role cooperatives have played in transforming livelihoods, especially in remote regions where institutional support was earlier limited.

The CM placed on record the government’s appreciation for the unprecedented 27-district revival tour undertaken by the APSCU chairman and his team between December 2024 and April 2025, during which they interacted with more than 87,500 cooperative members and 1,500 LAMPS/PACS units. The tour revealed several critical gaps, including lack of awareness of cooperative principles, inadequate infrastructure in 26 district unions, and absence of cooperative banking in many areas.

With the model code of conduct for the local body elections in force, Khandu refrained from making any public announcements. He, however, assured that the requests made in a memorandum submitted by the union would be taken up by the government once the elections are over.

He emphasised that strengthening cooperatives is central to achieving a self-reliant Arunachal, and added that the APSCU “must evolve into an autonomous and professional apex institution, capable of guiding policies, ensuring transparency, empowering women and youths, and creating sustainable rural wealth.”

For this to happen, he called for proper training at all levels, market research, and sincerity of the members.

Informing about the high-level task force on attaining self-reliance in milk, egg, fish, and meat products in the Northeast under the DoNER Ministry, Khandu said that “a robust five-year plan is under process with targets set till 2030,” adding that the role of cooperative societies would be significant for achieving the goal of self-reliance in these produces.

The CM thanked all past and present leaders of the APSCU, district cooperative unions, LAMPS, PACS, employees, farmers, artisans, SHGs, and entrepreneurs for their contributions towards sustaining the cooperative movement over the past five decades.

“The coming years must witness the APSCU emerging as a robust, modern, and people-centric institution. With renewed policies and infrastructure, I am confident that the APSCU will lead Arunachal Pradesh into a new era of cooperative-led growth,” Khandu added. (CM’s PR Cell)