NAMSAI, 20 Nov: Namsai witnessed a vibrant and spiritually uplifting beginning of the three-day Poi Pee Mau Tai 2120 festival – the New Year celebration of the Tai Khamti community – here on Thursday.

The inaugural programme commenced with processions, cultural performances and a showcase of Tai art, and release of souvenirs and traditional cuisine, reflecting the dignified and timeless heritage of the Tai Khamti people.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended heartfelt greetings to the people and described Poi Pee Mau Tai as an agro-religious festival that celebrates renewal, peace and the rich cultural identity of the Tai Khamti community.

He said that the festival is not merely a New Year event but marks the beginning of socio-cultural activities after the harvest season and unites the Tai communities under a single umbrella.

Mein said that that Poi Pee Mau Tai transforms the entire district every year. Pagodas glow with lamps, monks chant prayers for all sentient beings, and villages overflow with traditional music, folk dances, sports, food and cultural exhibitions. “This festival captures the essence of Tai culture by blending devotion with celebration. The rituals, from offering prayers to traditional food preparation, reflect centuries of wisdom and showcase the beauty of Tai Khamti traditions,” he said.

The DCM also highlighted that 78 villages have sent their youths to take part in performances, literary events, exhibitions and cultural competitions. He commended their dedication and said that “such festivals give the younger generation confidence in their identity, reminding them that culture is a living treasure to be protected and carried forward.”

The DCM placed special emphasis on the presence of the Assam delegation, particularly minister Pijush Hazarika and MLA Bolin Chetia. He said that their participation reflects the deep bond between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

“Assam has always been our close and trusted neighbour, and their participation stands as a symbol of friendship and cooperation. Our cultural ties are ancient and our relations are built on trust. Together, we can take the Northeast to greater heights and create a future filled with peace and progress,” Mein said.

He also acknowledged the Tai Phake and other Tai communities living across both states who act as cultural bridges and preserve the shared heritage of the region.

The DCM also highlighted the growing international attention on Tai festivals. The successful International Sangken and International Kathina Civara Dana held recently attracted foreign guests and strengthened cultural diplomacy. He stated that Poi Pee Mau Tai offers visitors a gateway into the beauty of Namsai, known as the ‘Land of the Golden Pagodas’, with its monasteries, traditional villages, serene rivers and spiritual ambience.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to transform Namsai into one of the cleanliest districts and to work towards rejuvenating the river system through a “Nadi Utsav.”

Hazarika in his address said that “Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have always shared a bond of brotherhood, and together we must take both our states forward.”

Speaking about the longstanding harmony between Assam and Arunachal, Hazarika said that, just as brothers sometimes differ over land boundaries, the two neighbouring states too have had boundary-related issues. “However, due to the sincere efforts and goodwill of the chief ministers of both states – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu – the boundary issue has now been largely resolved,” he said.

The inaugural day of the festival was marked with display of Tai Khamti traditional dances, release of the festival souvenir, inauguration of exhibition stalls of traditional crafts and cuisine, and a community feast.