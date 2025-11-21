ITANAGAR, 20 Nov: Chochomai Lap and Ragi Techi from Arunachal won a bronze medal each in the recently concluded National Sub-Junior Judo Championship 2025-26, held in Hyderabad, Telangana from 16 to 20 November.

Lap and Techi secured bronze medals in the below 44kg category (girls) and below 55kg category (boys), respectively.

A total of 13 participants from the state took part in the event, along with coaches Nasali Mikhu and Sudhir Kumar Shaw, informed Arunachal Judo Association general secretary Rahul Mipi in a release on Thursday.