ITANAGAR, 20 Nov: Powerlifters from Arunachal secured a total of 32 gold, seven silver and one bronze medals in various categories of the recently held National Bench Press, Dead Lift, and Power Lifting Championship (M&W) (Un-Equipped) and (Equipped), held at Jammu from 17 to 20 November, informed the Arunachal Power Lifting Association (APA) on Thursday.
The medal winners are:
Senior category:
1) Rige Kaye (74 kg) – Gold in deadlift (unequipped), strongman in deadlift.
2) Damnia Tamin (93 kg) – Gold in bench press, both equipped and unequipped.
3) Tedo Kino (59 kg) – Gold in bench press.
4) Taje Mosu (105 kg) – Gold in SBD and bench press.
5) Meli Singhi Kino (80 kg) – Gold in bench press & deadlift; silver in SBD, and strongwoman title.
6) Chera Yana (84 kg) – Gold in SBD, power woman title.
7) Meta Linggi (66 kg) – Gold in SBD, gold in deadlift and gold in bench press, power man title.
8) Sanjeev Ragon (93 kg) – Gold in SBD, gold in deadlift and gold in bench press.
9) Umesh Barman (74 kg) – Gold in SBD, total 615 kg title, strongman trophy.
10) Pabin Murtem (74 kg) – Gold in bench press.
11) Tadar Tadir (59 kg) – Silver in bench press.
12) Gopal Thapa – (74 kg senior) Bronze in SBD, silver in deadlift and bench press.
Junior category:
1) Keji Nyime (60 kg junior) women – Gold in bench press, deadlift and SBD.
2) Tarh Rinia (68 kg junior) – Gold in bench press, strongwoman title, gold in deadlift, strongwoman title, g in SBD, strongwoman title.
3) Honya Ropuk (66 kg junior, men) – Gold in bench press, gold in deadlift and junior strongman in bench press.
4) Charu Diwal (66 kg junior) – Gold in SBD.
5) Tornam Pertin (66 kg junior) – Silver in SBD, bench press and deadlift.
Sub-junior category:
1) Koji Lollen (66 kg sub-junior) – Gold in SBD, deadlift and bench press, strongman trophy in all events.
2) Bidiya Munglang (59 kg sub-junior) – Gold in SBD, bench press and deadlift.