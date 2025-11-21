ITANAGAR, 20 Nov: Powerlifters from Arunachal secured a total of 32 gold, seven silver and one bronze medals in various categories of the recently held National Bench Press, Dead Lift, and Power Lifting Championship (M&W) (Un-Equipped) and (Equipped), held at Jammu from 17 to 20 November, informed the Arunachal Power Lifting Association (APA) on Thursday.

The medal winners are:

Senior category:

1) Rige Kaye (74 kg) – Gold in deadlift (unequipped), strongman in deadlift.

2) Damnia Tamin (93 kg) – Gold in bench press, both equipped and unequipped.

3) Tedo Kino (59 kg) – Gold in bench press.

4) Taje Mosu (105 kg) – Gold in SBD and bench press.

5) Meli Singhi Kino (80 kg) – Gold in bench press & deadlift; silver in SBD, and strongwoman title.

6) Chera Yana (84 kg) – Gold in SBD, power woman title.

7) Meta Linggi (66 kg) – Gold in SBD, gold in deadlift and gold in bench press, power man title.

8) Sanjeev Ragon (93 kg) – Gold in SBD, gold in deadlift and gold in bench press.

9) Umesh Barman (74 kg) – Gold in SBD, total 615 kg title, strongman trophy.

10) Pabin Murtem (74 kg) – Gold in bench press.

11) Tadar Tadir (59 kg) – Silver in bench press.

12) Gopal Thapa – (74 kg senior) Bronze in SBD, silver in deadlift and bench press.

Junior category:

1) Keji Nyime (60 kg junior) women – Gold in bench press, deadlift and SBD.

2) Tarh Rinia (68 kg junior) – Gold in bench press, strongwoman title, gold in deadlift, strongwoman title, g in SBD, strongwoman title.

3) Honya Ropuk (66 kg junior, men) – Gold in bench press, gold in deadlift and junior strongman in bench press.

4) Charu Diwal (66 kg junior) – Gold in SBD.

5) Tornam Pertin (66 kg junior) – Silver in SBD, bench press and deadlift.

Sub-junior category:

1) Koji Lollen (66 kg sub-junior) – Gold in SBD, deadlift and bench press, strongman trophy in all events.

2) Bidiya Munglang (59 kg sub-junior) – Gold in SBD, bench press and deadlift.