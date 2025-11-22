KAMKI, 20 Nov: The 3rd Kamki area annual sports meet concluded on Thursday with a grand closing ceremony at the Kamki Area Sports Association (KASA) ground in Kamba circle of West Siang district.

The sports meet was organised in two categories – the veterans’ league and the Under-18 league. There were 16 teams in the veteran category and 10 teams in the U-18 category.

The sporting event, which commenced on 5 November, showcased exceptional talent and sportsmanship among youths and veteran footballers of the area.

In a thrilling U-18 final, HHSU FC emerged champions, defeating Marjo Jomor FC.

In the veteran category, MM Squad FC showcased outstanding prowess to clinch the champion’s trophy, overcoming Gunner FC in the grand finale.

Attending the closing ceremony, AAPSU general secretary Ritum Tali congratulated all the teams and commended the KASA’s continuous commitment to promoting sports culture at the grassroots level.

Co-owner of United Xiga FC, Dr Gomi Basar encouraged young players to pursue football professionally and assured of support for football coaching at the KASA ground in the coming days.

Chairman of the Indrajit Namchoom Arunachal League (INAL), Okit Palling urged youths to adopt football “as a profession with passion,” and highlighted the growing opportunities under the INAL.

District Sports Officer Tumto Loyi also applauded the KASA’s efforts in empowering rural youthsthrough sporting activities.

Chief patron Dr Tomar Kamki recalled the genesis of the KASA, and highlighted how from a humble beginning the KASA has steadily grown into a recognised rural sports body. Dr Kamki also spoke about enhancing football infrastructure, expanding multi-sports facilities, and building professional pathways for talented youth from the grassroots level.

Overall in-charge of the KASA annual sports meet, Liken Noshi acknowledged the collective efforts behind the success of the event.

The KASA reaffirmed its mission to nurture rural sporting talent, promote discipline, and foster social harmony through sports. President Karba Kamki expressed heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors, supporters, participating teams, village authorities, and football enthusiasts whose involvement contributed immensely to the success of the event. (DIPRO)