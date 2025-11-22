SINCHUNG, 21 Nov: The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC-MACAY) organised a series of Manipuri dance workshops at various schools across Tawang, East Kameng and West Kameng districts.

The sessions were led by Dr Sinam Basu Singh, one of India’s most celebrated Manipuri dance exponents and recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for Manipuri dance.

Dr Singh, along with accompanying artists, demonstrated a series of classical Manipuri dance forms, providing students with an enriching and immersive cultural experience.

The event concluded on Friday at the Government Higher Secondary School, Sinchung, after covering several educational institutions in West Kameng, including GHSS Bomdila, GSS Kakaling, Ramakrishna Sarada Mission School, Dirang, and Government College, Bomdila.

The workshop series was coordinated and facilitated by the SPIC-MACAY’s state coordinator Chayanika Vashisht.

The SPIC-MACAY is a voluntary, non-political youth movement dedicated to promoting Indian classical music, dance and traditional culture among young people through direct exposure to eminent artists in an informal, interactive environment. (DIPRO)