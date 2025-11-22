DIRANG, 21 Nov: A child labourer was rescued from the 4 Mile area of Munna Camp here in West Kameng district.

Acting on information received through the Child Helpline, the district child protection officer (DCPO), along with the officer-in-charge of the Dirang police station rescued the minor and produced the child before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

After due process, the CWC handed the minor over to the parents.

The rescued child, from Assam, was reportedly engaged in agricultural work.

Meanwhile, another labourer was found at the site during the operation. However, he was above 18 years of age. The team instructed the farm owner to inform the labourer’s parents immediately and ensure proper documentation.

The district child protection unit reiterated that employing minors in any form of labour is illegal and urged the public to remain vigilant and report such cases to the Child Helpline. (DIPRO)