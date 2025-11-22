PASIGHAT, 21 Nov: A two-day ‘sports festival with the theme ‘Drug-free East Siang’, organised by the East Siang district police in collaboration with the 5th IRBn, began at Jarkong here on Friday.

Addressing the participants at the inaugural ceremony of the sports event on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani urged youths to engage in sports to build a healthy and drug-free community.

Jiwani said sports not only contribute to physical fitness but also contribute “positively to society.” The DC batted for “bringing sports back to the lives of the children and youths.”

A pledge to bring about a drug-free East Siang and Arunachal was administered by the DC to the participating players.

She reiterated the administration’s commitment to eliminating drug trafficking.

“When the demand for drugs ends, the supply will end itself. You all are our hope for a drug-free district,” the DC said.

SP Pankaj Lamba informed that the sports festival features football (eight teams), volleyball (12 teams), cricket, and badminton, with significant participation of women in volleyball and badminton.

“The event aims to connect youths with the district’s anti-drug message through active community engagement and sportsmanship,” the SP informed.

5th IRBn Commandant Garima Singh, SDPO DrAkansha Milind Tamgadge, DSP Ayub Boko and other police personnel, and young participants were present at the inaugural ceremony. (DIPRO)