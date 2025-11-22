KOLORIANG, 21 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday delivered a hard-hitting message against corruption, urging community-based organisations (CBOs) to lead a collective fight for transparency and accountability in the state’s development journey.

Speaking at the 14th general conference of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) here in Kurung Kumey district, Khandu voiced serious concern over alleged large-scale irregularities in land compensation for the Lada-Sarli stretch of the Frontier Highway in East Kameng district. Preliminary findings, he said, indicate “massive misuse” of compensation funds.

“Whose money is it? It belongs to the taxpayers of this country. The Government of India invests thousands of crores for Arunachal’s development, and we cannot allow a few individuals to derail progress because of greed,” the chief minister said, warning that strict action would follow against those found guilty.

Calling the Frontier Highway a transformative project for the frontier regions, he expressed regret that “the actions of a few” have pushed back timelines. He appealed to the NES to spearhead a strong, statewide movement against corruption and the growing money culture.

Khandu also used the platform to urge CBOs, NGOs and student bodies to campaign against electoral malpractices, noting that panchayat and municipal polls are approaching.

The chief minister reminded the gathering that, as the apex body of the state’s largest tribe, the NES carries a “big brother responsibility” in guiding and uniting Arunachal’s 26 major tribes and 100+ sub-tribes.

“In a state as diverse as ours, organisations like the NES are crucial to strengthening unity in diversity – our greatest strength,” he said.

Khandu praised the society’s contributions to education, youth empowerment, cultural preservation and social reform, describing the NES as “a symbol of leadership and progressive thinking.”

The chief minister welcomed the inclusion of an environment preservation session in the NES conference, calling it “timely and essential.” He expressed concern over rampant hill-cutting, especially in the Itanagar Capital Region, and advocated adoption of terrain-friendly construction practices.

Khandu also pressed the NES to support the government in improving education quality and tackling the growing menace of drug abuse. “CBOs,”he said, “have unmatched influence at the grassroots.”

On the issue of illegal immigrants, Khandu said discussions at the government level have identified serious weaknesses in the current ILP regime.

“We are working to fully digitise the ILP system, plug loopholes, ensure accountability, and make employers responsible for migrant labourers,” he said.

Reiterating his concern over youth unemployment, Khandu urged all CBOs to champion the concept of dignity in labour.

“Unless our youths understand that no job is small, the inflow of migrant workers will continue and affect our demographic balance,” he cautioned.(CM’s PR Cell)