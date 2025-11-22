[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: As the panchayati raj (PR)elections near, money culture has once again become a hot topic of discussion in the state. There is growing fear that the outcome of the elections will once again be determined by the influence of money. This has compelled politicians, and even religious bodies, to issue appeals to curb the promotion of money culture in the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in an interaction with the media discouraged money- and clan-based politics during the panchayat elections. He also appealed to community-based organisations to extend their support in curbing the money culture.

NCP (Ajit Pawar) Arunachal unit president and MLA of Yachuli Assembly constituency, Toko Tatung, said that, as long as targeted benefits do not reach the last row and leaders fail to keep their commitments, it will be difficult to end the money culture. “As long as we fail in delivering equitable growth, as long as the chasm between the haves and have-nots widens, as long as targeted benefits don’t reach the last row and leaders do not keep their commitments, and the populace prioritises undue benefits and freebies, we cannot eradicate money culture in politics. As they say, the fault doesn’t lie in our stars but in us,” said Tatung.

The Nyishi Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has issued a circular to all pastoral ranges and mission fields to strictly adhere to the constitutional guidelines of the NBCC in relation to the upcoming PR and municipal corporation elections.

The NBCC urged pastors, mission workers, leaders, and church members to maintain neutrality and uphold the dignity of the Church. It also called upon its members to exercise their voting rights responsibly and peacefully. The council further urged everyone not to use church platforms to promote or endorse any political party or candidate.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said that panchayat elections, which are meant to be grassroots, people-driven polls, have now become one of the costliest elections in the state. “Huge spending on cash distribution, buying votes, mass feasts, etc, are the ways used to buy voters. Money power has replaced ideology, and elections are increasingly becoming a transaction rather than a democratic exercise,” said Kon Jirjo Jotham, APCC general secretary-cum-spokesperson. He further alleged systematic misuse of the government machinery during elections.

“Police, administrative officers, and local officials are often directed to work in favour of the ruling party’scandidates. Officers showing neutrality or honesty face transfer, harassment, or sidelining. The entire field administration becomes an extended arm of the ruling party during election season,” Jotham alleged.

The panchayat and municipal elections will be held simultaneously on 15 December. Scrutiny of papers will take place on 26 November, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is 29 November. Counting of votes is scheduled for 20 December. A total of 8.3 lakh voters across the state are eligible to exercise their franchise.