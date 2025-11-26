Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 25 Nov: The East Kameng district police on Tuesday rescued one Fungdi Singhi, a gram panchayat election candidate from Attarang Segment-II, hours after he was allegedly abducted from the deputy commissioner’s office complex here while attempting to file his nomination papers.

According to a written FIR lodged by the victim’s brother, Bado Singhi, the incident occurred at around 12 noon when Fungdi reached the DC office to submit his nomination. He was allegedly forcibly taken away and wrongfully confined by a group of persons who also obstructed the filing of his nomination papers.

Following the complaint, the Seppa police station registered a case under Sections 140(3), 127(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an immediate operation.

East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom informed that the victim was traced and safely rescued from a residence in Type-II Colony here, where he was allegedly confined.

Fungdi underwent medical examination, and his statement was recorded under relevant provisions. He fully corroborated the allegations of abduction and wrongful confinement.

The SP further informed that all eight accused persons, stated to be village/clan members opposed to his candidature, have been identified and served notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to join the investigation.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the abduction was carried out with the motive of preventing Fungdi Singhi from contesting the upcoming gram panchayat elections,” the SP added.

Sikom reiterated that the East Kameng district police are commitment to ensuring free, fair, and peaceful electoral processes across the district, and stated that further investigation is in progress.

“Strict legal action will be taken against all those found involved,” officials added.