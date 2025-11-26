ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: The East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) has urged Transport Commissioner and fact-finding committee chairman Saugat Biswas to immediately conduct field verification of Packages 1 and 3 under the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway, alleging that the segment has been completely overlooked during the ongoing investigation into compensation and alignment issues.

In a memorandum submitted on Tuesday by EKSWCO’s ‘Lada-Sarli Arunachal Frontier Highway Scam’ issue chairman Chopa Cheda, the organisation said the fact-finding committee set up by the government 13 August, 2025, under the chairmanship of the transport commissioner, has inspected Packages 2, 4 and 5, but inexplicably skipped Package 3 despite repeated appeals from affected villagers.

Calling the omission a “serious lapse,” Cheda said the failure to verify the stretch has generated anxiety among beneficiaries and local stakeholders, raising questions over fairness, transparency and the credibility of the final report.

The organisation said that proper scrutiny of Packages 1 and 3 is crucial to ensure just compensation, prevent future disputes, and avoid a situation where the government may later be forced to reopen the case, leading to delays and administrative complications.

The memorandum requested the commissioner to undertake field verification within the next 2-3 days, ahead of the government’s 30 November deadline.

The EKSWCO said timely intervention is essential to safeguard public interest and uphold trust in the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway compensation process.

It is learnt that Commissioner Biswas has assured to conduct the reverification survey in the next couple of days.

The fact-finding committee, which includes representatives from the Land Management, Forest, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and Public Works Departments, has been granted time till 30 November to submit its final report.

Meanwhile, Cheda also informed that a meeting of EKSWCO executive members, clan-based organisations, social workers and activists, student organisations, affected beneficiaries and all other stakeholders has been fixed for 29 November to deliberate collective grievances and formulate a unified resolution to be submitted to the government for necessary action.