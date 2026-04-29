JANG, 28 Apr: Principal scientist at the New Delhi-based Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI),Dr MC Meena, encouraged farmers to adopt modern scientific practices to boost productivity and value addition.

Addressing a capacity-building programme on the balanced use of fertilisers here on Tuesday, Dr Meena emphasised the importance of maintaining soil health through regular soil testing. He encouraged farmers to participate in training programmes conducted by government agencies from time to time.

“While awareness exists, farmers need more technical guidance to fully benefit,” he said.

He also advocated natural farming practices to prevent soil erosion.

Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu urged farmers to effectively utilise the technologies introduced by experts and focus on improving crop production through soil health management.

He commended the Tawang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) for initiating trials of white millet seeds, particularly VL Mandua 382, along with the introduction of millet threshers.

The ZPC encouraged farmers to take advantage of government schemes like the ANBY, ANKY, and ANPPY to move towards self-reliance. He advocated promoting organic farming and discouraged the burning of kitchen and food waste, suggesting that they should instead be used for composting.

ZPM Pema Tsering, COs Khoda Oniya and Tage Moniya, FPC chairperson Nawang Chonzom, and public leader Dorjee Wangchu also addressed the gathering, sharing their insights and support for the farming community.

During the programme, Keshram Dulait from Tezpur University’s food engineering and technology department was felicitated for his valuable contribution as a resource person in training programmes conducted in Lungla and Jang.

Later, agricultural inputs under the Tribal Sub-Plan were distributed to the farmers.

The programme was organised jointly by the IARI and the Tawang KVK. (DIPRO)