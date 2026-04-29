NAHARLAGUN, 28 Apr: Around 200 women benefitted from a health camp organised at the CRCC in F Sector here on Tuesday, under the leadership of woman pastor Yage Murtem, to mark the observance of the 36th raising day of the APCRCC-WW.

The health camp was inaugurated with an opening prayer led by CRCC F Sector pastor Rev Meowchi Taku. The felicitation ceremony of the medical team was led by the church’s woman secretary Dr Yapi Jerang Nyodu.

Delivering the keynote address, tertiary care centre in-charge Dr Sam Tsering emphasised the importance of early detection and preventive measures in the fight against cancer. He highlighted the need for increased awareness and timely medical intervention.

A talk on HPV vaccines and related diseases was delivered by Dr Taba, who underlined the importance of vaccination in preventing cervical cancer.

The programme also featured a group teaching and counselling session on women’s health and hygiene,conducted by Dr Dina, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at the TRIHMS.

As part of the camp, specialised gynaecological screening was carried out by Dr Todak Taba and Dr Hage Sonia. General physical examinations were conducted by Dr Duggong Panggam.

Dr Sonia also took active part in the event.

In addition, a team from the TRIHMS facilitated blood investigations, ensuring a comprehensive health check-up for the attendees.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness about women’s health, encourage preventive care, and provide accessible medical services. The organisers expressed hope that such programmes would continue to empower women and contribute to healthier communities.