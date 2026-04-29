KHONSA, 28 Apr: Ahead of the first phase of Census 2027, scheduled to commence on 1 May, the process of self-enumeration is gaining momentum across Tirap district, with several prominent personalities stepping forward to participate in the process.

Among those who have completed their self-enumeration are DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang, Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, Zilla Parishad Chairperson John KK Matey, and Khonsa ADC Namneet Singh.

The dignitaries appealed to all households to participate actively and willingly in the nationwide Census 2027 to ensure accurate and reliable data collection.

They urged citizens to extend full cooperation to the census enumerators and supervisors for successful completion of this crucial national exercise for the coming decade. They also commended the Economics & Statistics Department and the Information & Public Relations Department for their proactive efforts in creating awareness and mobilising public participation in the census process. (DIPRO)