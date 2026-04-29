ANINI, 28 Apr: Dibang Valley DRCHO (i/c) Dr Pokjum Rime highlighted the district’s commendable achievement of 94% full immunisation coverage, with measles-rubella (MR-1 and MR-2) coverage recorded at 94% and 91%,respectively, during a meeting convened by Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak here on Tuesday.

The deliberations also encompassed the progress of the Special Vaccination Campaign 4.0 and the human papillomavirus (HPV) immunisation initiative.

The meeting was attended by ZPC Sadhu Mihu, along with departmental representatives and health functionaries, reflecting a unified resolve towards community wellbeing.

With the monsoon season on the horizon, renewed emphasis was laid on spreading awareness to prevent water-borne diseases, underscoring the importance of vigilance and preparedness at the grassroots level.

While lauding the district’s achievements, the deputy commissioner called for elevating MR vaccine coverage to 95%, in alignment with the national goal of measles elimination by 2026. He further drew attention to the comparatively lower coverage of Td-10 and Td-16 vaccines and urged stronger collaboration with the Education Department to effectively reach school-going children. (DIPRO)