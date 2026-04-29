TUTING, 28 Apr: In an effort to inspire and empower the youths of remote border regions, troops of the Spearhead Division, under the aegis of Project Navbharat, conducted a motivational session for students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) here in Upper Siang district on Monday.

The initiative aimed to guide young minds towards purposeful career founded on honour, discipline, leadership and service to the nation.

The session focused on creating awareness about the various entry avenues into the armed forces, providing students with valuable insights into eligibility criteria, selection procedures and the importance of early preparation. The troops also highlighted the core values that define a soldier – resilience, integrity, courage, selflessness, and an unwavering commitment to national duty.

During the interactive session, students asked thoughtful questions and shared their aspirations. Army personnel shared personal experiences and real-life insights, offering students a deeper understanding of the challenges, opportunities and pride associated with life in uniform.

The interaction also emphasised on character-building, leadership, teamwork, and the importance of making informed career choices.

Special emphasis was laid on physical fitness, mental resilience and academic excellence as key pillars for success. The students were encouraged to adopt disciplined lifestyles, stay focused on their goals, and remain determined in overcoming challenges.

The initiative reaffirmed the commitment of the Spearhead Division towards empowering youths in frontier areas through mentorship and nation-building efforts.

The session concluded with students expressing motivation, patriotism, and a strong desire to contribute towards the service of the nation. (DIPRO)