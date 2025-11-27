ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: Governor K.T Parnaik opined that a developed India can be achieved by the government with the discipline, dedication, and active participation of every citizen, inspired by and upholding the Constitutional duties with a strong Nation First spirit.

Paying tributes to the founding fathers of the Constitution during the Constitution Day celebration here on Wednesday, the Governor recalled the visionary leadership of Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Dr. B.R Ambedkar, whose wisdom and faith in the people of Bharat gave the people of the country one of the finest Constitutions in the world.

“Their work was not just legal drafting but it was the shaping of our national destiny. On this day, we honour their monumental contributions and reaffirm our commitment to uphold the ideals they entrusted to us,” he said.

The Governor, who initiated the collective reading of the Preamble, said that the moment was a powerful reaffirmation of our faith in the Constitution and the principles that guide our democracy.

“A nation’s Constitution is its supreme guiding document. It anchors governance, safeguards citizens’ rights, and upholds the rule of law,” he said, adding that by clearly defining the roles of the legislature, executive, and judiciary, it prevents the concentration of power and ensures essential checks and balances.

Looking ahead, the Governor emphasized the need for the Constitution to evolve in step with changing societal needs. He called for periodic, informed, and participatory reviews involving experts, civil society, and citizens to ensure it remains responsive and inclusive.

“Strengthening rights in the face of new challenges, such as digital privacy, technology, environmental concerns, and social justice, will help preserve dignity, equality, and democratic values for future generations,” the Governor said.

Emphasizing the theme ‘Citizen of India: From enjoying Fundamental Rights to fulfilling Fundamental Duties’, the Governor said that Constitution Day reminds us not only of the rights we proudly cherish but also of the duties that define our responsibilities as citizens. He said that too often, people highlight what they are entitled to and overlook what they owe to the country.

“It is time to restore this balance by deepening our understanding of our Fundamental Duties, which urge us to uphold democratic ideals, protect our heritage, and contribute meaningfully to national progress,” he said.

The Governor said, “As we move towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our commitment to these duties becomes even more crucial.”

The Governor commended the Speaker and his team for organizing the APLA@Outreach Connect. He said that such initiatives will create awareness of the various facets of the Constitution of India.

Speaker of the state legislative assembly Tesam Pongte, and the deputy speaker Kardo Nyigyor, also shared their reflections, enriching the event with their perspectives and words of encouragement.

The state legislative assembly organized the celebration with the theme, ‘Citizen of India: From enjoying Fundamental Rights to fulfilling Fundamental Duties’.

A brief yet engaging audiovisual presentation highlighting the APLA@Outreach Connect, an outreach programme, as part of the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, was screened.

Adding an impassioned touch to the celebration, special children from Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired, Itanagar, and Oju Mission, Naharlagun, presented beautiful cultural performances that were applauded by all present. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)

The Constitutional Day was also observed by the Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court, reaffirming the judiciary’s commitment towards upholding the rule of law.

Registrar of the high court Lobsang Tenzin read out the Preamble of the Constitution.

Gauhati High Court Judge Manish Choudhury and Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench Bar Association president T.T Tara spoke about the Constitution of India.

To mark the occasion, drawing and essay competition were conducted at Government Upper Primary School, D-Sector Naharlagun, and the winners were felicitated by the judges.

The Constitution Day was also observed in all the district headquarters in the state.

At Khonsa, Tirap deputy commissioner Liyi Bagra administered the oath of allegiance to the Preamble of the Constitution to all government officials.

Similar programmes were also conducted in various government institutions, including the DDSE’s office and General Hospital, Khonsa.

At Ziro, Lower Subansiri district administration organized a mass recitation of the Preamble of the Constitution of India at the central lobby of the district secretariat.

Deputy commissioner Oli Perme led the solemn recitation, reaffirming the district’s commitment to the ideals and values enshrined in the Constitution.

The district administration reiterated the importance of upholding constitutional duties and fostering awareness about the guiding principles of the nation.

In East Kameng, the district administration celebrated Constitution Day at the DC office in Seppa.

The event began with the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution, led by deputy commissioner Yashaswini B. The DC reminded the officials of the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that guide the nation.

In Lower Siang, the Day was celebrated in various government offices and educational institutions across the district, promoting constitutional values, spreading awareness about citizens’ duties, and highlighting the significance of the Constitution as the guiding document of the nation.

At Pasighat, the day was observed at the DC’s conference hall. Led by ADC (Hq) Pebika Lego, the officials read the Preamble of the Constitution.

CO Yanki Jamoh highlighted the importance of the day.

The participants also paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The students and faculty members of the Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, celebrated the Constitution Day by offering tribute to Dr. Ambedkar.

The college’s vice principal Dr. Leki Sitang led the mass reading of the Preamble to the Constitution.

The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU)’s Department of Political Science organized a talk on “The Philosophy of the Preamble & Justice.”

Political science HoD prof. Tabang Mibang highlighted the significance of reflecting on constitutional values and recalled the challenges faced by India in the early post-independence period.

Dr. Manoj Kumar explained the historical evolution of Constitution Day, tracing its origins from National Law Day (1979) to its re-designation in 2015 on the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R Ambedkar.

He described the Constitution as a “living document,” rooted in the Preamble and evolving with societal needs through judicial interpretation, parliamentary legislation, and institutional practice.

Dr. Kumar highlighted the judiciary’s role in expanding access to justice, liberalising locus standi, introducing epistolary jurisdiction, and framing guidelines in cases where no law existed, such as the 1986 sexual harassment matter later codified in 2012. While the Directive Principles of State Policy remain non-justiciable, he noted that their spirit continues to guide constitutional interpretation.

Discussing the basic structure doctrine, he underscored judicial review, social justice and the role of the Preamble as a guiding force. He emphasised that justice is meaningful only when accessible to all, especially concerning rights like a pollution-free environment in the contemporary era.

The Botanical Survey of India (BSI) also observed the day, reaffirming its collective commitment to upholding constitutional values and working towards the nation.

At the Central National Herbarium in Howrah, West Bengal, BSI director Dr. Kanad Das paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar.

Earlier, the programme commenced with a mass reading of the Preamble of the Constitution reinforcing the guiding principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

This was followed by a ‘Green Pledge’ administered by Scientist-F & head of office Dr. K. Karthikeyan, highlighting the inter-linkage between constitutional duties and environmental stewardship.

At the AJC Bose Indian Botanic Garden, around 150 staff members participated in the programme.

On the occasion, a special lecture was delivered via webinar by eminent jurist Dr. M.P Chengappa, associate professor at West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata.