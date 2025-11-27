69th National School Games begins

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: The 69th National School Games Taekwondo and Weightlifting (U-19 boys and girls) began at Khelo India Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

A total of 1291 participants–890 in Taekwondo and 401 in Weightlifting-from 26 states, six Union Territories and eight central organisations, are participating in the Games.

Declaring the Games open, Governor K.T Parniak described the event as celebration of youth, talent, and the spirit that shapes the nation’s future.

Extending his best wishes to every participant, he reminded them that the competition is about learning, bonding, and growing together. He encouraged the young athletes to embrace every challenge, play with passion, respect their opponents, and uphold the true spirit of sportsmanship throughout their journey.

The Governor said he looked forward with pride to witnessing their talent, determination, and camaraderie in action. He hoped that the event would nurture a strong pool of young athletes who will one day represent India in Taekwondo and Weightlifting on the global stage. He urged the participants to dream big, aim high, and strive to be champions not only in sports but also in life.

Emphasizing India’s rising global sporting ambitions, the Governor called for a scientific approach to nurturing talent, including the promotion of sports medicine to help match students’ natural abilities with the right sport. He urged schools and sports departments nationwide to invest in playgrounds, coaches, and proper infrastructure.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh, despite being one of the youngest states and the newest member of the School Games Federation of India, has achieved a historic milestone by hosting the event in Itanagar.

“With boxing already completed and Taekwondo and weightlifting underway, this marks the first time in 71 years that the SGFI has entrusted the state with such a prestigious event. This achievement reflects Arunachal Pradesh’s growing commitment to sports and youth development and showcases its readiness to host national-level competitions of the highest standards,” he said.

He added that such competitions enrich the state’s sports calendar, inspire greater participation among children and youth, and nurture discipline, teamwork, and healthy competition, values essential for building confident and resilient citizens.

MLA and advisor to home & education minister Mutchu Mithi, and education commissioner Amjad Tak also spoke, highlighting the National School Games. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)