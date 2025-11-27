ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: The Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) deeply mourned the demise of IFCSAP Ratna Awardee Dr. Tai Nyori.

Expressing profound grief over his demise, the IFCSAP in a condolence message said, “In his death, we have lost a respected statesman, a scholar of great repute, and a compassionate leader.”

“Dr. Nyori, through his exemplary leadership, scholarly wisdom, and lifelong commitment to community service has left an enduring legacy. His contributions to society, particularly, IFCSAP will always be remembered,” the message said.

“In this hour of grief, we, the IFCSAP family, stand in solidarity with the bereaved family members. We pray to Donyi Polo to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this profound loss,” the IFCSAP said in the message.

Meanwhile, a team of the organization, led by its president Dr. Emi Rumi, attended the funeral of Dr. Nyori at Naharlagun on Wednesday and paid last respects to him.

Dr. Nyori was born to late Marto Nyori and Yame Nyori in 1947 at Rilu (Pero) village of Leparada district.