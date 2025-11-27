[Prem Chetry]

ZEMITHANG, 26 Nov: Efforts for the well-being of the students’ community continued as the first-ever alumni meet, organized at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV), Taktsang in Zemithang circle of Tawang district, near the LAC, concluded on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Col. S. Probir Singha, Commanding Officer, 4 Bihar Regiment, Kereteng, appreciated the headmaster for his initiative, saying, “It is a noble task to bring together all the alumni and inspire them to contribute towards the well-being of the students.”

“Despite the cold weather, the association has organised this event in a grand manner, anticipating that it would achieve its desired goal. The Indian Army will always be there to support this border school,” the Colonel said.

Tawang DDSE Hrider Phuntso and SMC chairman Phurpa Norbu lauded the event and urged students to focus on their studies. The duo assured further assistance for the well-being of the school.

Earlier, chief advisor Dorjee Neema, who served as the headmaster of the school since 2009, said, “The objective behind organising the four-day first-ever alumni meet was not only to bring together the former students but also to include the dropouts.”

“My objective is to instil a sense of giving back to the school. Since the school is located near the LAC, students do not have access to modern amenities; however, the concern shown by our alumni towards this school is more important,” he added.

The formation of the alumni association and its executive members, along with the decision to open a joint account in the names of the secretary and treasurer, was also finalised. Each member will contribute Rs. 500 every month, while the chief advisor and those in government service will contribute Rs. 1,000, which will be used to support deprived students pursuing further studies outside the village.

Through this meet, efforts were made to encourage interaction among alumni and to share their journeys, educational experiences, struggles, and motivational messages to inspire younger students. The event was also aimed at bringing everyone onto one platform to encourage parents to increase enrolment.

Among the alumni, who are now in service are Dorjee Drema, working as an air hostess, and Tsering Dakpa and Tsering Zamba, both serving in the Indian Army.

A citation was read out in honour of Late Lama Lhendup, who had been a profound figure in the establishment and upgradation of the school, followed by the offering of butter lamps. Apart from cultural events, motivational speeches were also part of the celebration.

The school was established in August 2006 by Gyen Norbu, AT, under SSA. Later, in 2014, it was upgraded to Class V as a residential school by Headmaster-in-Charge Neema.