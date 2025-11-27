[Bengia Ajum]

LAZU, 26 Nov: A prominent businessman of Tirap, Vijay Shankar Aggarwal, along with a local PRI leader, B. Lamati, has reportedly been abducted by the NSCN-K (Angmai) faction from the Lazu area in Tirap district. According to reports, the duo was picked up last week when they had gone to pay ransom money. It is further reported that they have been taken to Myanmar.

The NSCN-K (Angmai) faction had reportedly served an extortion demand to Aggarwal last month. “He was asked to pay Rs. 25 lakh, but he kept evading them. After negotiations, they finally agreed to meet for the payment. Instead of accepting the money, they abducted him and the local leader who was assisting him,” said a police source.

The report added that the group has now increased the ransom amount to Rs. 2 crore. Aggarwal is a prominent businessman in the area and a contractor involved in various district projects. He is a native of Rajasthan.

Police have registered a case in this regard, and a search operation is underway.