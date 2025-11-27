ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: The All Apatani Students’ Union (AASU) on Wednesday launched a rally from the Tennis Court to Nyokum Lapang Road, reiterating their demand for justice for 12-year-old Tadu Haro, a student of Sainik School Niglok in East Siang, who passed away on 1 November due to alleged ragging.

AASU also submitted a memorandum to the Governor seeking the rustication of the students allegedly involved in the case and requesting that 1 November be declared Anti-Ragging Day in memory of the late Haro.

The protest started from the Tennis Court area near IG Park and continued to the Nyokum Lapang Ground, calling for systemic reforms. The Union also sought accountability and swift action in the case.

AASU submitted a seven-day ultimatum to the government of Arunachal Pradesh, warning that if there is no further correspondence, they may resort to the next phase of movement, which “may not be peaceful,” the Union stated.

Earlier, on 17 November, the All Nyishi Students’ Association had submitted a memorandum to the government of Arunachal Pradesh urging the initiation of anti-ragging policies. It is learnt that the government is working to identify modalities for their implementation.