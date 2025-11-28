GUWAHATI, 27 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh para-athletes contingent presented an impressive march past at the opening ceremony of the 2nd North East Para Games 2025 here in Assam on Thursday.

Marching with exceptional discipline, synchronised movement and visible team unity, the contingent carried the state flag of Arunachal Pradesh, reflecting the valour and sporting aspirations rising from the eastern Himalayas.

Their grand parade was met with resounding applause from spectators, officials and distinguished dignitaries from across Northeast India.

The Arunachal contingent comprises 52 para-athletes, 12 officials and coaches, and 11 escorts and support staff.

Arunachal will compete across six official medal disciplines: para-athletics, para-badminton, para-table tennis, para-chess, para-swimming, and boccia.